Barcelona Chief Romeu Wants Messi Back At Camp Nou

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has said there is possibility of Lionel Messi making a return to the club.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG in August 2021 after leaving Barcelona due to the club’s financial situation.

The Argentine has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, and he is delaying talks over a new deal until after the World Cup.

With Messi free to discuss terms with other clubs in January, economics, Romeu, has indicated that they could look to sign their former star in 2023.

Speaking to El Mati de Catalunya Radio, Romeu said: “It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent.

“But it’s a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. Although I don’t have it in the budget.

He is an icon of the club. This will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision [if he returns].”

While…