Black Stars Still A Work In Progress –Rahman

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul-Rahman has commended the Black Stars victory over Nicaragua in Tuesday’s international friendly match.

Recall that the team defeated Nicaragua 1-0 as they fine tune preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,

The Black Stars are pitted in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

However, in his official twitter handle, Rahman stated that the team is still a work in progress,

“Good exercise with the national team. More work to do but we will get there. Thanks for all the support and love. God bless our homeland and make us great and strong,” the Tweet reads.

Rahman has made three appearances in the Championship this season for Reading on loan from Chelsea. He has scored one goal for the Black Stars of Ghana in 44 games.

The Black Stars of Ghana first qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006. They were the only team from Africa to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament and they lost 3-0 to Brazil in the round…