Eagles Yet To Have True Identity Under Peseiro

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed that he has not been impressed with Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s style of play with the senior national team.

Akpoborie made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 2-1 loss to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The former Wolfsburg striker in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the team is yet to have any form of identity since he took over the job.

“I’ve not been impressed with the performance of the Super Eagles since Jose Peseiro took over the job.

“With the few games played so far, I expected that the team would have gotten an identity of how they want to play.

“The game against Algeria, the Super Eagles didn’t really have that strong understanding. There was no build up from the defence, to the midfield then the attack.

” Well, I want to believe that with more games they will craft something better…