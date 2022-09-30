France Form Ahead 2022 FIFA World Cup Thumbed down

Australia assistant coach, Rene Meulentsteen, has criticised Les Bleus of France’s form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Socceroos of Australia will play France during the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 22 November at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in the Group Stage.

Les Bleus have won just one of their last six UEFA Nations League games and were almost relegated to League 2.

Also Read: ‘I’m Here To Work’ — Amuneke Promises Zambian Club, Zanaco

Meulentsteen believes that something isn’t quite right with the French squad as the tournament approaches.

“I went to the France vs Austria and Denmark vs France,” Meutelensen told talkSPORT.

“I’m really scared now, Denmark look really good. Really strong, well organised. Christian Eriksen was outstanding.

“France, I have to say, something isn’t right in that team and that squad. Something doesn’t click.

“I watched the Austria game and they [France] won it 2-0 thanks to…