Ghana Must Identify A Unique Style Of Play At 2022 World Cup –Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has advised the team to have a defined style of play that will propel them to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan made this call on in an interview with Joy TV, where he lauded the team’s performance in the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Recall that Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil on Friday, September 23 at Stade Oceane in France and defeated Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday September 27 at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain.

However, Gyan said, “”Ghana needs to identify one strong system and master it,

“We have good players but we need to find the right system and be very good at it. We can make tweaks when necessary but we need one system that one system that we are very good at.”

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

