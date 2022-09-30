‘How Guardiola’s Demands Forced Me Out Of Man City’ —Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admitted he left Manchester City because of too much demands from Pep Guardiola.

Jesus joined Arsenal in the summer for £45million after five years at the Etihad, where he won four Premier League medals and five other major honours.

Since joining Arsenal, Jesus has helped them to the top of the table after seven matches with the forward scoring four times and grabbing three assists.

And speaking to ESPN Brasil, Jesus said:”The thing was the way [Guardiola] understands football and what he wanted.

“Then it was up to you to accept it or not. If you don’t accept it, ‘thank you’ and let’s go for another challenge.

“I accepted it for a while, but there came a moment when I said: ‘I want another thing for myself.’ I thanked him, ‘thanks for everything,’ he understood, and we moved on.

“It is different here at Arsenal. The football is different – different players, different ways to play.

“At City, it was different. The striker didn’t…