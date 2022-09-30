‘I’m Here To Work’ – Amuneke Promises Zambian Club, Zanaco

Emmanuel Amuneke is ready to take up the challenge of working at Zambian Super League club, Zanaco FC.

Amuneke and his assistant, Emeka Amadi were unveiled on Thursday by the Bankers.

The 51-year-old is excited to take up the challenge of managing a club in a new club.

“It is my first time coaching in Zambia. I am bringing my experience to the Zambian League and hoping to pass it on to the coaches here and hoping they grow more than myself,” he told the club’s official website.

” I will be happy to see the players that will pass under me to do better.”

The former Tanzania manager also said he guarantees hard work.

“I can guarantee you that we will work hard,at times you will see me play on the field with players the players so that we can give them confidence and hope they can be better than us coaches.I want to help the players grow, ” Amuneke said.

