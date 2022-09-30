Onyekuru Ready To Face Galatasaray

Adana Demirspor manager, Vincenzo Montella is confident Henry Onyekuru will be fit for his side’s top-of the-table clash against Galatasaray on Saturday.

Onyekuru sustained an injury in Adana Demirspor’s 3-0 away win at Antalyaspor just before the international break.

The injury forced the versatile forward to miss Nigeria’s international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Montella is however upbeat the former Monaco player will be available for the game against his former club.

“There are still a few days to the match. I think we will have Onyekuru available,” the Italian manager told the club’s official website.

“I don’t think we will play without a striker. It looks like we’re going out without a striker, but Onyekuru is a striker rather than a winger.

“In this case, I think we have shown everyone how offensive we can be.”

Onyekuru has scored two goals in seven league…