Rodgers Provides Positive Injury Update On Ndidi

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is in line to feature in the club’s next Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Ndidi returned early from international duty after picking up a knock in training.

Rodgers is confident he will be fit for the visit of the Reds to the King Power Stadium.

“We had Wilfred Ndidi come back early,” Rodgers told a press conference on Friday.

“He’s looking really positive and trained this morning so hopefully he will be fine.”

Leicester City are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Foxes are bottom of the log with one point from seven games.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.