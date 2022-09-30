Spurs Made An Attempt To Sign Me –Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has disclosed that Tottenham made an attempt to sign him during his days at Burnham Juniors.

The Albania international made the revelation in the Players’ Tribune.

He said: “I was at Burnham Juniors, the club I was first at and I remember going to a tournament.

“The Tottenham scout actually came to watch another boy. I happened to play well that tournament, I got top goalscorer and best player.

“They approached my mum and dad before I even knew about it so when I came back, my mum and dad said; ‘Tottenham came over to us’.

“I was just thinking, ‘Who’s Tottenham?’. Because I was quite young, I only knew my Sunday league team [and Chelsea].”

