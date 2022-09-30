Ten Hag, Rashford Named EPL Manager, Player Of The Month

Manchester United duo of Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford, have won the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month award for September.

The pair were announced as recipients of the prestigious individual awards on the Premier League Twitter handle on Friday.

It is a first-ever Premier League Manager of the Month award for Ten Hag, it is the second time Marcus has won this particular award: he previously came out on top back in January 2019.

Ten Hag guided United to two important wins in September which came against Leicester City and Arsenal.

He helped the Red Devils end Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the league campaign thanks to a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

With fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leeds United postponed due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United only played twice in the league during the month – Leicester City on 1 September and Arsenal three days…