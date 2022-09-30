Why I Chose Senegal Over France

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has disclosed that he chose Senegal over France because of the love they have for me.

Despite a childhood in France, the Chelsea centre-back has never forgotten his African origins, as shown by his decision to represent his parents’ homeland Senegal in his own international career.

“It was a big, big choice, because I could have played with the French national team, but at 23 or 24 years old I decided to play for Senegal, because they were waiting for me.

“I spoke with the coach, he gave me good motivation and good reasons to come, and I also spoke with my family. The most important people were my parents – they told me that I have to do what I want, but when I told them that I wanted to play for the Senegal national team, I saw the light in their eyes and I knew it was a good choice.

“When I arrived and I saw the other players, it was like they were my family,…