World Heart Day Walk In Enugu Makes Huge Impact

The one-day celebration of World Heart Day with the ‘Enugu Walk With Kanu’ came to a fitting end Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Enugu, Completesports.com reports.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, 2000, set aside September 29 every year as World Heart Day.

Nwankwo Kanu, a former Nigeria captain and the skipper of the first African team to win the Olympic Games Soccer Gold Medal, floated Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000 which has facilitated heart surgeries for almost 500 persons.

On Thursday, inhabitants of Enugu, both men, and women, young and old, thronged the Michael Okpara Square Enugu which was the take-off point for the 8km Walk.

Fitness clubs, Rangers International players, and sports clubs, among others, took part in the walk.

The ecstatic crowd went through the distance with local ‘Egwu Ogene’ music that even Kanu himself joined in singing and ‘dancing the walk’.

Men of the Nigerian Police, Road Safety…