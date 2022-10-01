Aribo Scores Second Goal, Iwobi Bags 4th Assist In Everton’s Win

Joe Aribo was on target which unfortunately proved futile as Southampton lost 2-1 to visiting Everton, in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aribo’s Super Eagles teammate Alex Iwobi provided the assist for Everton’s second goal.

While Aribo got his second goal in the Premier League, Iwobi bagged his fourth assist in all competitions for Everton this season.

Everton have now gone seven straight games without defeat (three wins, four draws) and for Southampton they have lost their last three games.

Aribo broke the deadlock on 49 minutes as he picked the ball up on the edge of the box and fired it beyond Jordan Pickford.

But just three minutes after Southampton opener Everton equalized, after Amadou Onana nodded down a deep cross into the path of Conor Coady who netted from close range.

In the 54th minute Iwobi then set up Dwight McNeil who drove the ball into the back of the net to put Everton 2-1 ahead.

The win took Everton to 11th position on 10 points and Southampton occupy…