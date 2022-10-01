Aubameyang’s Goals Will Come Soon –Potter Speaks Ahead

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, says he’s optimistic Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start scoring goals for the team ahead of today’s game against Crystal Palace.

Recall that Aubameyang started Potter’s first game in charge at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

But the former Arsenal captain has failed to make the desired impact since his deadline day signing from Barcelona but remains “focused”, says his new manager.

Read Also: Casillas Denies Dating Shakira After Singer’s Split From Pique

Potter described the 33-year-old as a “top professional”, while expressing the respect he has for the striker’s club career.

“I’ve enjoyed working with him in the brief time we’ve been together,” Potter told reporters.

“He’s focussed, he wants to do well, he wants to score goals.

Media

Aubameyang was involved in the Amazon Original sports docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, which documented the club by spending time with the coaching staff…