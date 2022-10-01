Bale’s ale Brand To Hit Supermarket Aisles Ahead Of 2022

Welsh football hero Gareth Bale’s own-brand beers are to hit supermarket aisles ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Bale Ale will be available in Tesco stores across Wales from October 3.

Fans will be able to choose between raising a glass of Bale Ale or Bale Lager to the team as they make their first appearance at the tournament in 64 years.

Bottles of both will be available in stores up to and throughout the competition, costing £1.70 each.

Initially brewed by Glamorgan Brewing Co exclusively for his own establishment, Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff, Bale Ale and Bale Lager will also now be offered out to pubs across the country to serve.

The former Real Madrid winger and current Wales captain plans to donate a percentage of the profits to the development of grassroots football across the country.

