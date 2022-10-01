EPL Officials Consider Holding All-Star Games Against Top Sides

Premier League top officials are considering proposals which could see English topflight XI face the best players in other top European leagues, Daily Mail reports.

The idea of a Premier League All-Star game was recently floated by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who proposed a North vs South clash.

The American suggestions though were criticised, highlighting the contrast in opinions on importing a distinctly American aspect of the sport into the beautiful game.

However, The Times claims that despite the heavy criticism directed towards Boehly proposals for an All-Star game have continued to garner momentum across Premier League chiefs.

The report suggests that the most likely incarnation of the concept would take the form of a combined Premier League team that would take on counterparts from LaLiga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Such games would not be staged during the Premier League season, and instead would take place during breaks to allow sport to be showcased in front of…