Everton Legend Steven Talks Up Iwobi’s Performance At Goodison Park

Everton legend Trevor Stephen has lauded Alex Iwobi for turning his career around at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi initially struggled to make impact at the club following his arrival from Everton in 2019.

The Nigeria international is now enjoying a new lease of under manager Frank Lampard.

“A great working environment changes people’s performance and I would highlight someone on this, Alex Iwobi. He had to struggle and struggle and struggle to find his game because we had an unstable environment and a disconnect,” Stephen told Liverpool Echo.

“Now we’ve got a togetherness and the lad looks like a different player. He’s been a shining example of someone who could see that if he got it right here, this is someplace to be.

“He’s stuck at it, ridden the hurdles and now he sets his bar when it comes to standards. He’s also got the ability to go with it…