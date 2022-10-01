Gordon Targets Place In England World Cup Squad

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has stated that he is focused on making the Three Lions of England’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gordon has put up great performances for Everton this season.

The 21 year old told the Metro that he will work hard to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“You’re always on audition, especially in the under- 21s because you’re so close to the first team,” Gordon said.

“But I understand that the squad is so good at the minute that it’s going to be really tough to get in.

“I’m 100 percent focused on making the World Cup squad. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, It’s out of my control. But I’ll definitely give it my best try.

“To get there, I’ll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games. I’m ready for that challenge, I’m hopeful.”

Gordon has scored two goals in eight Premier League appearances for Everton this season.

England are in Group B alongside Wales, Iran and the…