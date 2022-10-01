Man United Can’t Withstand Man City’s Firepower –Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has revealed that he’s confident Man United won’t be able to withstand the firepower of his team at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are currently placed second on the league table and are yet to lose a game this ongoing season.

The reigning champions could hardly be better prepared for this contest, but nor could Man United, who would have been disappointed to see the international break come around when it did as they seek to maintain their rich vein of form.

Recall that Manchester United have only lost two of their last eight visits to the Etihad Stadium.

United have recovered from two defeats at the start of the season to move up to fifth in the table ahead of the match.

However, in a news conference on Friday, Guardiola stated that he is wary of the threat posed by Erik ten Hag’s team.

“We have to play the perfect game on Sunday, they will punish you in…