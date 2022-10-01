Onuachu Scores First League Goal Of The Season

Paul Onuachu scored his first goal in the Belgian Jupiler this season, helping Genk to a 2-1 win at Oostende on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Onuachu’s first strike this term after seven appearances for Genk.

Saturday’s win means Genk stretch their unbeaten streak to nine games ( eight wins and one draw).

They currently occupy second place on 25 points just two points behind leaders Royal Antwerp.

The Super Eagles striker scored in the 25th minute after Fraser Hornby had opened the scoring for Oostende on three minutes.

And with two minutes left to play Daniel Munoz grabbed the winner to seal the win for Genk.

Six minutes into added time Oostende were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card shown to David Atanga.

Last season Onuachu scored 21 goals in 35 league fixtures for his side.

By James Agberebi

