Premier League: Arsenal Outclass 10-man Spurs, Go Four Points Clear At Top

Arsenal defeated 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in a thrilling north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side also moved four points clear at the top of the table following the win.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put the Gunners ahead with a stunning long range shot on 20 minutes.

Harry Kane equalised for Spurs from the penalty spot a minute after the half hour mark.

Arsenal went ahead again four minutes after the break, with Gabriel Jesus profiting from a mix-up between Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero to slot the ball into the net.

Granit Xhaka struck a clinical third in the 67th minute after Emerson Royal had been red carded for a reckless foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester City can cut Arsenal lead to one point with a win against Manchester United on Saturday.

