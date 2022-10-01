Troost-Ekong Ruled Out For Two Weeks

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks after picking up an Injury on international break.

Troost-Ekong sustained the injury in Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria’s home-based side in Constantine last week Friday.

Watford provided an update on Troost-Ekong’s fitness on their official website on Friday.

William Troost-Ekong was forced off the pitch with a hamstring injury whilst representing Nigeria last week, and is aiming for a mid-October return,”reads the statement.

The London club also provided an update on another Nigerian at the club, Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Dele-Bashiru has been sidelined since August but is nearing a return to action.

“Having sustained a lateral collateral ligament injury in August, midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru’s rehabilitation is going well, with the 23-year-old training individually outside,” the club added.

The Hornets will face…