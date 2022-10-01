Wassa Joins El-Kanemi Warriors From Plateau United

El-Kanemi Warriors have announced the signing of Gabriel Wassa from Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.
The talented left-back spent last season on loan at another Nigeria Professional Football League club, Niger Tornadoes.
The 26-year-old made 17 league appearances and scored one goal for the Minna club.
The left-back previously played for Rivers United, Lobi Stars and Akwa United.
Wassa is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Nigerian top-flight.
El-Kanemi are back in the NPFL after few years in the in the Nigeria National League (NNL).
