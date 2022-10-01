Wassa Joins El-Kanemi Warriors From Plateau United

El-Kanemi Warriors have announced the signing of Gabriel Wassa from Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.

The talented left-back spent last season on loan at another Nigeria Professional Football League club, Niger Tornadoes.

The 26-year-old made 17 league appearances and scored one goal for the Minna club.

The left-back previously played for Rivers United, Lobi Stars and Akwa United.

Wassa is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Nigerian top-flight.

El-Kanemi are back in the NPFL after few years in the in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

