Wassa Joins El-Kanemi Warriors From Plateau United –

By
Headliners
-
1


El-Kanemi Warriors have announced the signing of Gabriel Wassa from Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.

The talented left-back spent last season on loan at another Nigeria Professional Football League club, Niger Tornadoes.

The 26-year-old made 17 league appearances and scored one goal for the Minna club.

Read Also:NFF To Hold AGM, Elective Congress Friday

MegaMillionsNaija

The left-back previously played for Rivers United, Lobi Stars and Akwa United.

Wassa is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Nigerian top-flight.

El-Kanemi are back in the NPFL after few years in the in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Adeboye Amosu

View all posts by Adeboye Amosu



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR