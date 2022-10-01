‘Why South Africa 2010 Is My Best FIFA World Cup’

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has been reliving the fun of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, describing it as his best in the history of the world’s biggest football showpiece.

Gyan scored three goals in five games at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Ghana reached the quarter-finals where they were ousted by Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after the normal play ended 1-1 at Soccer City, Johannesburg on July 2, 2010.

The Black Stars are set to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Gyan had earlier told BBC about his intention of returning from retirement to feature for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If it happens, it will be the former Udinese, Rennes, and Sunderland striker’s fourth FIFA World Cup following his 2006, 2010, and 2014 appearances.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before in 1994, when Roger Milla came out of…