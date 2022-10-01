World’s Richest Footballers: Mbappe Overtakes Ronaldo, Messi

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has just overtaken both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the world’s richest footballer, with the French international’s annual earnings now passing the £116m mark.

The annual athlete’s rich list, published earlier this year by Forbes had named Messi and Ronaldo as the two highest earners in football, but that all looks set to change heading into 2023.

This comes after the recent reports that Ronaldo turned down an opportunity to join Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal this summer in a move that would have almost doubled his annual earnings.

A recently-signed bumper new deal at PSG means that Mbappe’s new status as the world’s richest footballer will come as a surprise to very few. However, plenty more players still earn more in off-the-field endorsements.

Also Read: Casillas Denies Dating Shakira After Singer’s Split From Pique

With this in mind, Betting.com has shared the names of the world’s ten wealthiest footballers, taking into…