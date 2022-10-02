174 Football Fans Killed After Riot At League Match

At least 174 football fans died Saturday night after a professional football match in Malang, Indonesia, when fans rushed the field, prompting the police to fire tear gas into tightly packed crowds, causing many to be trampled, the New York Times reports.

After Arema football club lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya, dozens of fans rushed the field at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Arema’s home.

Reacting to the incident Inspector General Nico Afinta, the East Java Police chief, said at a news conference that the unrest prompted the police to fire tear gas, which caused panic.

There was confusion about the death toll — the government-backed National Human Rights Commission said 153 people died, while the Arema football club put the number at 182.

Both figures would make Saturday’s match among the deadliest episodes in the history of soccer. In 1964, at least 300 people died in Peru after an unpopular decision by a referee at a football game touched off a riot at the country’s national…