Anyansi-Agwu Elected NFF First Vice President

Felix Anyansi-Agwu has been elected the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) first Vice President.

Anyansi-Agwu emerged the new first Vice President at the NFF’s 78th Annual General Assembly and Elective Congress held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday.

Recall also on Friday, former Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football, and also Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association Ibrahim Gusau was elected the new NFF president, succeeding Amaju Pinnick.

The long-term Chairman of Enyimba defeated Obinna Ogba (Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports Development) by 23 votes to eight.

For the position of Chairman of Chairmen Yusuf Ahmed Fresh was unopposed just as Sharif Rabiu Inuwa had an easy ride picking a slot from the North West without any opposition.

Margaret Icheen was elected from the North Central zone, edging incumbent Mohammed Alkali by 22 votes to 19 in a run-off, just as…