Aribo Rues Southampton Home Defeat To Everton

Joe Aribo can’t hide his disappointment following Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday.

Aribo put the Saints ahead in the 49th minute after he was teed up by Che Adams.

The Saints however conceded twice afterwards to succumb to a home defeat.

“The boys are really disappointed. Going a goal ahead, it’s really frustrating to concede so soon, and the boys are disappointed because we wanted to get a result today and that wasn’t the case,” Aribo told the club’s official website.

“I was thinking about it earlier today, that we’ve been coming from behind, so to get a goal ahead was a good feeling.

“To concede so soon is bitterly frustrating, and me and the boys were really not happy about it. We need to go back to the drawing board, focus and learn from our mistakes.

“That’s the Premier League. Sometimes if you don’t take your chances, you get punished – that’s the game. If you make mistakes, you get punished also.

“We just need to recover…