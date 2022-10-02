Brentford Mock Man United In Derby Vs Man City

Brentford took to Twitter to mock Manchester United following a dismal showing in the Manchester derby that saw the Red Devils lose 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City ended a dominant first half with a 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, both of whom went on to score hat-tricks.

Following the 4-0 halftime score, Brentford reminded United fans about their own demolition job of Erik ten Hag’s side earlier in the season.

United’s first away game of the season saw the 13-time Premier League champions 4-0 down after 45 minutes, just the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

And posting on Twitter, Brentford’s official account rejoiced at the 4-0 interval scoreline as they drew similarities between themselves and the Premier League champions.

At the time of publication the post shared with Brentford’s 287,000 followers had achieved over 220,000 interactions with many supporters from other clubs joining in to heap more…