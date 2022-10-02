Brighton Made Life Difficult For Liverpool –Matip

Liverpool defender, Joel Matip has disclosed that Brighton made life more difficult for the team at Anfield.

Recall that Brighton held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Speaking after the game, Matip said at his post-match press conference: “Absolutely not happy.

“Not a good performance. Brighton played really well and made our life quite hard.

“It wasn’t our game, and it started from the beginning. We have to improve.

“It was better, but we are still not happy with our performance, especially at home. We expect more from ourselves.”

He added, “It’s great, even in not a good game for us, he [Roberto Firmino] scores. That’s brilliant.

“He [Alisson] was there to save our backs again and hopefully, he does not have as many saves to make in the future.

“I don’t care who is coming, we just have to step up and do better.”

