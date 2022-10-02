Casillas Denies Dating Shakira After Singer’s Split From Pique

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has denied rumours suggesting he is dating Columbian pop star Shakira, shortly after her separation with his long-time Spain team-mate and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Grammy award-winning singer Shakira and Pique announced their break up in June following a 12-year relationship that saw them have two kids Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, but never marry.

On his part Casillas got divorced from sports journalist Sara Carbonero, with whom he was married for five years and also had two children.

Rumours of a relationship between Casillas and Shakira began when the two started following each other on Instagram.

But the 41-year-old 2010 World Cup winner denied those rumours with a story on Instagram as he shared screenshots of articles suggesting he is now with the Colombian artist.

The Spaniard ended his story with a post that read: “Touch your nose. OMG [Oh My God].”

Also Read: Troost-Ekong Ruled Out For Two Weeks

Pique and Shakira…