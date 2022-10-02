Dessers Fires Blanks Again As Winless Cremonese Draw At Lecce

Cyriel Dessers once again failed to open his goals account for Cremonese as they held Lecce to a 1-1 draw away in the Serie A on Sunday.

Dessers is yet to find the back of the net after eight league appearances for the newly promoted club.

For Cremonese, it is now eight league games without a win, three draws and five defeats.

Also in action in the draw away to Lecce was Dessers’ Nigerian teammate David Okereke who came in the 74th minute.

It was Okereke’s eight appearance in the Italian topflight with two goals to his name this season.

Cremonese took the lead in the 19th minute through Daniel Ciofani but Daniel Strefezza equalized for Lecce from the penalty spot on 42 minutes.

The draw leaves Cremonese in 19th place on three points on the log.

Dessers was on target for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Algeria B team in a test game during last month’s international break.

