Ejuke Bags Another Assist, Akpoguma Subbed On In Hertha Berlin Vs Hoffenheim Draw

Chidera Ejuke provided another assist as Hertha Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Ejuke has now provided an assist in each of Hertha Berlin’s last three league fixtures.

Kevin Akpoguma was in for Hoffenheim after coming on with nine minutes left to play.

Croatian star Andrej Kramaric put Hoffenheim ahead in the 25th minute.

But in the 37th minute Hertha Berlin equalized after Dodi Lukebakio finished off a pass from Ejuke.

In one minute of added time Ejuke was then substituted.

Hertha Berlin have now drawn their last three league games while Hoffenheim have drawn their last two ties.

The draw means Hertha Berlin are now in 14th position on seven points and Hoffenheim are in 5th on 14 points in the league table.

