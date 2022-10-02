FIFA Appoints Oliseh Technical Expert For Qatar 2022

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has been appointed by FIFA as a member of the Technical Expert for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh confirmed the news via the social media.

“Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman and 3 others. Work started last night .

Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready,” the former midfielder wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 48-year-old recently managed German German lower league side SV 19 Straelen.

He has also managed clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Oliseh made 54 appearances for Nigeria during his active days.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they were eliminated by eternal rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs.

