Hajduk Split Edge Rijeka With Awaziem On Target

Chidozie Awaziem scored the only goal which earned Hajduk Split a 1-0 win away to Rijeka in the Croatian topflight on Sunday.

Awaziem scored his first goal in the league in a 2-1 home win against Lokomotiva Zagreb on August 21.

The 25-year-old got on the score sheet in the 51st minute which was enough to secure all the three points for his side.

It was Awaziem’s seventh appearance for Hajduk Split in the Croatian topflight.

Hajduk Split have now gone five straight games without defeat (three wins, two draws).

The win took Hajduk Split to second place on 20 points, eleven behind leaders Dinamo Zagreb in the 10-team league table.

On 1 August 2022, Awaziem was loaned to the Croatian side from Boavista with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

