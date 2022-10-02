Hussein Reveals Egyptian League Will Be On During World Cup

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) board member, Amer Hussein, has said that the country’s Premier League will continue during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place between November 20 and December 18.

This is the first FIFA World Cup ever to take place in the latter stages of the year since its inception in Uruguay 1930.

In an interview with Egyptian TV Channel Al Hayat as quoted by ahramonline Hussein stated that the new season would commence this month.

“The New season will start on 17 or 18 October and the competition will continue during the World Cup,” Hussein said.

“This will be for the sake of the clubs as we want to end the competition on time without any postponements and also to return with the transfer window back to normal dates.

“I presented a proposal for the League schedule to the Premier League and the board is…