‘I’m Focusing On Myself’ –Haaland Speaks Ahead Man City

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has insisted that he will concentrate on himself and not focus on his challenge with Man United defender, Lisandro Martinez in today’s Manchester derby.

Both players will come up against each other at the Etihad, with City looking to keep pace with early leaders, Arsenal.

Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports, insisted he is concentrating on himself.

He said: “I haven’t thought too much about this, although I’ve thought about it now you’ve said it. But I think if we play our game properly, it doesn’t matter who stands in the defence or which team it is.

“I try to focus mostly on myself. Of course, if there’s something in the analysis or the coach tells me something [I will do it], but I mostly focus on myself.”

