Ligue 1: Simon Struggles As Monaco Thrash Nantes, Moffi’s Lorient Extend Unbeaten Run

Moses Simon struggled as Nantes were thrashed 4-1 by Monaco at the Stade Louis 11 on Sunday night.

Simon featured from the start in the game and was replaced by Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed 25 minutes from time.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven league appearances for the Canaries this season.

At the Stade Yves Allaintmat-Le Moustoir, Terem Moffi featured for Lorient in their 2-1 home win against Lille.

Moffi was replaced by Ibrahima Kone four minutes from time.

He has scored six goals in nine league appearances for Lorient this season.

