Maguire Never Lets England Down –Redknapp Opposes Fans

Former Tottenham coach, Harry Redknapp, has come out strongly to oppose many England fans who dismiss Harry Maguire as an underperforming defender, sensationally describing the Manchester United centre-back as a big game player who doesn’t disappoint.

Maguire was roundly criticised for his performances in England’s 1-0 defeat to Italy on September 23 at San Siro, and the 3-3 draw with Germany on September 26 at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League.

Writing for The Sun, Redknapp claimed that Maguire is a reliable defender who makes a big presence for England in big games and expects the 29-year-old will play the role for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Well, it might not be the popular view right now, but here’s a thing…if I was picking a side to face Iran on November 21, Harry would be in it, for sure,” Redknapp wrote.

“In the big games– and they don’t come any bigger than the…