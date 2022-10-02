Mmadu Kiddies Off To Morocco For Invitational Tourney

Maureen Mmadu Kiddies Football Club, MMkFC, have flown out of the country aboard Maroc Airline for an invitational women’s tournament in Morocco, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The 23-man contingent comprising 19 players and four officials left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 6.05 a.m Sunday.

In July, visa hitches denied the Nigerian damsels’ participation in the 2022 Dana Cup in Denmark to the disappointment and frustration of the young girls.

Completesports.com understands that the Morocco tournament is coming as a relief to the girls after the disappointment of the aborted Denmark trip.



Mmadu, a former Super Falcons midfielder and later Assistant Coach, told Completesports.com before the team’s departure that she was pleased with the materialisation of the trip.

Also Read: 174 Football Fans Killed After Riot At League Venue

“When we couldn’t make the Dana Cup trip, the girls cried uncontrollably. I didn’t blame them much because…