Ronaldo Has Taking Me To His Wings At Old Trafford –Antony

Manchester United winger, Antony, has revealed that he is happy to experience life alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and is looking to learn as much as he can.

Recall that Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer and has scored one goal.

In a chat with ESPN, Antony stated that Ronaldo has taken him under his wings at Old Trafford.

“I’m feeling very happy, and I told this to him, because we always follow up and have this dialogue,” Antony told ESPN Brasil.

“He always makes me feel comfortable. It looks like I have known him for a long time, and I told him this.

“He has a beautiful history and he is a huge reference for those who are younger than him. Something flashes in my mind, like we play video games [of him], watch him on television and right now I share some moments with him, for me it is very rewarding.

“Like I said: I’m still young, I am 22 years old and I’m learning a lot from…