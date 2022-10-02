Sadiq Vows To Bounce Back Stronger From Injury

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is determined to come out stronger from his injury setback.

Sadiq’s season was halted after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in Real Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat at Getafe last month.

The 25-year-old is expected to spend around eight months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

The Nigerian took to the social media to show appreciation for the outpouring of love towards him.

“Every day is a blessing and an opportunity, and I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for the love and care you have shown me, for me it is just time to rest a bit and come back stronger. The best is yet to come.”Sadiq wrote on Instagram.

Sadiq, who scored on his debut for Real Sociedad has already netted twice for Almeria before completing the switch.

