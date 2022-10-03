Ewruje Picks Lekki Scrabble Classics Title

With an unsual smile playing across his face as he held the silver trophy high above his head, James Ewruje on Saturday confirmed his new status as the champion of the newly rebranded Lekki Scrabble Classics.

Ewruje claimed the overall title and emerged the best among the 100 players who competed over 12 games at the one-day tournament.

Ewruje shrugged off the challenges of tournament top favourite Tega Okiemute of Delta State in the last round to cement his pole-position on the log with 11 wins, one defeat and a spread of 599 cumulative points.

The defeat to Ewruje would be costly as Okiemute tumbled to the fourth position at the end.

Ogun State-based Gbadebo Olufemi rallied to second position with 10 wins and two defeats plus 466 cumulative points after a win over a highly impressive Monday Christopher on Table 2 in round 12.

Coming on his heels was Khaleel Adedeji who recorded the same number of wins and defeats but dropped to third position with an inferior cumulative…