Gusau Promises To Focus On Players’ Welfare

The new President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has given his pledge to run an inclusive administration, in which all stakeholders will be welcome to make suggestions and recommendations on the best way to deal with knotty and not-so-knotty issues.

“Administration at every level, that of football inclusive, requires the wisdom to be able to listen to everyone who has an idea and then pick the very best to deal with each situation at hand. Those of us in the Executive Committee are only privileged to be representing the entire fraternity.

“We will run an inclusive administration in which ideas and advice will be welcome from all quarters, and will be guided in our resolutions. It is very important to resuscitate the League and engender a massive football economy from which every stakeholder can benefit and also be happy to contribute to its growth.”

Read Also:Ex-Nigerian Footballer Arrested At Lagos Airport For Cocaine Trafficking

A former…