Haaland, Foden Grab Hat-Tricks In Man City, Man Unite

Hat-tricks from the duo of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden was enough as Manchester City thrashed Man United 6-3 in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s rampage this season continued as he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund and Phil Foden also scored a treble as City closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point.

This was a brutal reality check for United after their recent improvement, as the reigning Premier League champions ran riot to illustrate the gulf in class between the teams.

City’s lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.

As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the…