Higuain To Retire From Professional Football At End Of Season

Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain will retire at the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Higuain who joined MLS outfit Inter Miami since 2020, is Argentina’s fifth-highest scorer with 31 goals in 75 matches.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement at a tearful press conference alongside Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville.

“The day has come to say goodbye to football,” said Higuain.

“Three or four months ago I told the club, it wasn’t from one day to the next. I had been working on it for years.

“When I came here, I came for the pleasure of enjoying football, of my life, of having Fede close, my brother. It was another stage in my career, but I can tell you that it was one of the best moments of my career, and this club, my team-mates and the coaching staff gave it to me, who gave me back the desire to play football.

“I can now retire as I always dreamed, scoring goals and having fun playing the game.”

