‘It Would Be Special To See Messi Win The 2022 FIFA World Cup’ -Al Thawadi

Secretary General of the World Cup delivery and legacy committee, Hassan Al Thawadi believes that it would be special if Argentina captain Lionel Messi were to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina are on a 35 game unbeaten streak going into the FIFA World Cup as optimism grows around the squad.

In an interview with Telam, Al Thawadi revealed that Messi has a huge fan following in Qatar.

“Seeing Messi lift the trophy in what could be his last World Cup would be something really special for us organisers,” Al Thawadi said.

“Let’s say if Argentine and Qatar win their respective groups, the two teams could face each other at the quarter final stage.

“The Argentine team is on an incredible run at the moment and comes into the competition as one of the favourites . There are many fans of Argentina and Leo Messi in Qatar, and, for many, Argentina will probably be their second team after the Qatar team.”

Messi has scored 90 goals in…