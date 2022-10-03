Ligue 2: Maja Bags Sixth Goal In Bordeaux’s Away Win

Josh Maja continued his impressive run in front of goal after getting on the score sheet again in Bordeaux’s 2-1 win at Laval in the French second division.

Maja has now scored six goals in his last five appearances for Bordeaux.

The 23-year-old put Bordeaux ahead just five minutes into the encounter.

And after Maja’s opener Julien Maggiotti equalized for Laval in the 56th minute.

In the 69th minute Alberth Elis got what proved to be the winner for Bordeaux.

Maja was replaced with eight minutes left in the game which was his 10th in the French second-tier.

Bordeaux go top in the league table on 20 points and are ahead of second placed Amiens on superior goals difference.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.