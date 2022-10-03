‘Manchester United Disrespecting Ronaldo’ —Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has accused his former club of ‘disrespecting’ Cristiano Ronaldo and warns the situation ‘is going to get ugly’.

Ronaldo was left on the bench as United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Sunday‘s Premier League fixture.

After the match, Erik ten Hag explained that he did not want to ‘disrespect’ Ronaldo’s career by bringing him on at half time with United already 4-0 down.

But Keane has hit back at Ten Hag’s comments and insists United should have allowed Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closed.

“think Manchester United are just showing disrespect to Ronaldo,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I think he should’ve been let go before the transfer window [closed].

“I think the manager holding onto him, okay, you say you need options, but if you don’t hold onto Ronaldo to sit on the bench.

“He’s one of the greatest players ever, he had options, this idea that he…